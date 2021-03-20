Kenya records 1,274 new Covid-19 cases as 12 succumb

Kenya recorded 1,274 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday from a sample size of 7,240 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 120,163 from a cumulative test of 1,409,720 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 1,205 are Kenyans while 69 are foreigners with 674 being male while 600 are female.

The youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 97 years.

120 patients have recovered from the disease, 45 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 75 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 89,508.

12 patients have succumbed to the disease in the last 48 hours pushing the cumulative number of fatalities in the country to 1,994

A total of 845 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities across the country while another 2,405 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 123 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 33 of who are on ventilatory support, and 87 on supplemental oxygen.

Three patients are currently on observation.

A further 59 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 41 of them being admitted in the general wards. 18 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

In terms of county distribution of the cases; Nairobi has 640 new cases, Nakuru 93, Kiambu 81, Uasin Gishu 66, Mombasa 57, Machakos 51, Turkana 42, Nyandarua 31, Kilifi 24, Kisumu 24, Kisii 16, Kajiado 15, Kitui 13, Laikipia 12, Murang’a 11, Meru 10, Bungoma 9, Kakamega 9, Trans Nzoia 9, Siaya 8, Nyamira 8, Narok 7, Busia 6, Garissa 6, Nandi 6, Embu 5, Nyeri 3, Taita Taveta 3, Tharaka Nithi 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Vihiga 1, Homa Bay 1, Isiolo 1 and Makueni 1.