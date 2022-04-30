Kenya records 13 new Covid-19 cases, no death

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced that 13 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 2,342 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 0.6%.

In a statement Saturday, Kagwe said from the cases 9 are Kenyans while 4 are foreigners. 8 males while 5 are females. The youngest is a 5-year-old child while the oldest is 87 years old.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 323,773 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,598,809.

In terms of County distribution Kagwe said Nairobi had 8 cases and Uasin Gishu 3.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (1), 10-19 years (1), 20-29 years (0), 30-39 (3), 40-49 (3), 50-59 (3), 60 years and above (2).

Kagwe said 28 patients have recovered from the disease, 27 of them from the Home Based and Isolation Care while one is from a health facility in the country.

This pushes the total recoveries to 317,960 of whom 264,932 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,028 are from various health facilities countrywide.

“Fortunately, no patient has succumbed to the disease therefore the cumulative fatalities remain 5,649,” said Kagwe.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (62), 10-19 years (43), 20-29 (149), 30-39 years (409), 40-49 years (647), 50-59 years (1,029), 60 years and above (3,310).

The CS said a total of 2 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 151 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

No patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 1 patient is on supplemental oxygen and is in the general ward. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).