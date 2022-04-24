Kenya records 13 new Covid-19 cases, no death

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced that 13 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 2,664 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 0.5%.

In a statement, Sunday, Kagwe said from the cases 11 are foreigners and 2 are Kenyans. 10 males while 3 are females. The youngest is a 12-year-old while the oldest is 62 years old.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 323,709 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,584,170.

In terms of County distribution Kagwe said all the 13 are from Nairobi.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (0),10-19 years (2), 20-29 years (4), 30-39 (0), 40-49 (3), 50-59 (3), 60 years and above (1).

Kagwe said no patient has recovered no patients have recovered from the disease, therefore the total recoveries remain 317,909 of whom 264,883 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,026 are from various health facilities countrywide.

“Fortunately, no patient has succumbed to the disease therefore the cumulative fatalities remain 5,649,” Kagwe said.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (62), 10-19 years (43), 20-29 (149), 30-39 years (409), 40-49 years (647), 50-59 years (1,029), 60 years and above (3,310).

The CS said that a total of 3 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 135 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. No patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) or on supplemental oxygen or in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

“As of April 23rd 2022, a total of 17,866,381 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 16,336,336 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above). Another 1,233,642 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 296,403 are booster doses. The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 3,075 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 2,151. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 30.4%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033,” Kagwe said.