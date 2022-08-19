Kenya records 13 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 1.1pc

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate is now at 1.1 per cent after 13 cases were recorded Friday.

10 males and 3 females contracted the virus from a sample size of 1,229 tested in the last 24 hours. 10 of the cases are Kenyans while 3 are foreigners.

The youngest is aged 17 years while the oldest is 88 years old.

Total confirmed positive cases are 338,022 with 2 cumulative tests so far conducted standing at 3,843,413.

In terms of County distribution, 11 cases are from Nairobi, while Homa Bay and Nakuru recorded 1 case each.

The distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (2), 10-19 years (1), 20-29 years (2), 30-39 (4), 40-49 (2) 50-59 (0), 60 years and above (2).

10 patients have recovered from the disease, all from the Home Based and Isolation Care Program.

“This pushes the total recoveries to 332,211 of whom 278,619 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,592 are from various health facilities across the country,” the Ministry of Health said

Fortunately, no fatalities were recorded during the period under review so the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,673.

“Cumulative deaths by age are; 0-9 years (62), 10-19 years (44), 20-29 (151), 30-39 years (411), 40-49 years (652), 50-59 years 3 (1,032), 60 years and above (3,321),” the statement adds.

26 patients are currently admitted to our health facilities, while 113 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 6 patients are on supplemental oxygen, 1 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 5 are in General Wards.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN:

As of August 18th 2022, a total of 20,946,288 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 17,643,910 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

An additional 1,890,700 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years, 331,987 are below 15 years but above 12 years and 1,079,691 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 8,164 while the total number of people fully vaccinated over the last 24 hours stands at 3,386.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 34.4%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033 people.