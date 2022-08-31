Kenya records 13 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 1.5pc

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate is now at 1.5 per cent after 13 cases were recorded Wednesday.

7 females and 6 males contracted the virus from a sample size of 848 tested in the last 24 hours. 9 of the cases are Kenyans while 4 are foreigners.

The youngest is aged 7 years while the oldest is 88 years old.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 338,183 with 2 cumulative tests so far conducted standing at 3,855,491.

In terms of County distribution, 7 cases are from Nairobi, Trans Nzoia 3, Uasin Gishu 2 and Homa Bay 1 case.

The distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (1), 10-19 years (1), 20-29 years (4), 30-39 (2), 40-49 (0) 50-59 (3), 60 years and above (2).

5 patients have recovered from the disease, all from the Home Based and Isolation Care Program.

“This pushes the total recoveries to 332,375 of whom 278,774 are from the HomeBased Care and Isolation program, while 53,601 are from various health facilities across the country,” the Ministry of Health said

Fortunately, no fatalities were recorded during the period under review so the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,674.

“Cumulative deaths by age remain; 0-9 years (62), 10-19 years 3 (44), 20-29 (151), 30-39 years (411), 40-49 years (652), 50-59 years (1,032), 60 years and above (3,322),” the statement adds.

23 patients are currently admitted to our health facilities, while 111 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 1 patient is in the ICU and is on ventilatory support. 2 other patients are on supplemental oxygen and are in the general ward.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN:

As of August 30th 2022, a total of 21,124,488 vaccines have been administered across the country.

Of these, 17,710,222 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

An additional 1,917,322 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years, 370,257 are below 15 years but above 12 years and 1,126,687 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 15,734 while the total number of people fully vaccinated over the 4 last 24 hours stands at 7,274.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 34.6%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033 people.