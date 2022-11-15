Kenya records 132 new Covid-19 cases, no fatalities

132 people have tested positive for covid-19 from a sample size of 1,187, the Ministry of Health announced Tuesday.

Out of the confirmed cases, 63 are male while 69 are female; the youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 93 years old.

This pushes the total confirmed positive cases to 340,600 with cumulative tests so far conducted standing at 3,931,599.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha said the cases are spread across 12 counties.

Nairobi has 83 cases, Siaya 13, Nakuru 11, Kiambu 6, Uasin Gishu and Meru 3 each, Bomet, Garissa, Kericho, and Kisumu 2 each while Homabay and Kisii have 1 case each.

She said 119 patients have recovered from the disease, 117 from the Home based Care and Isolation program while 2 are from various facilities countrywide.

“This pushes the total recoveries to 333,993 of whom 280,340 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,653 are from various health facilities across the country,” Nakhumicha said

The death toll remained at 5, 680 as no death was recorded.

On admissions, the CS revealed that 23 patients currently admitted in our health facilities, while 904 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program with 2 other patients are on supplemental oxygen.

Kenya has to date administered 22, 740, 013 vaccines across the country.

Over 18 million doses have been administered to the adult population while an additional 2,760,341 have been administered to those between 12 to below 18 years of age.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated stands at 36.4pc.