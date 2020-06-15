Kenya records 133 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 3,727

Kenya on Monday recorded 133 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total to 3,727, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said.

The new cases are from a sample pool of 3,365 people tested in the last 24 hours. A total of 180,701 tests have been done to date.

A total of 33 more discharges have been recorded, raising the recoveries to 1,286.

However, on a sad note, one more patient has succumbed, raising the fatalities to 104.

During the tour of Nyandarua’s health facilities, Kagwe lauded the county for remaining COVID-19 free.

He urged the residents to jealously guard their status by reporting unwanted visitors to either their Chiefs or their Nyumba-Kumi representatives for action.

“Utilize this governance structure, to ensure that there are no strangers coming to your villages because this is the main way the virus is transmitted,” he added.

CS Mutahi in his address also raised concerns about the level of malnutrition among children.

“Only 22 per cent of children aged 6-23 months consume a minimum acceptable diet, while 61 per cent of children are exclusively breastfed. This calls for enhanced nutrition counselling at the household level,” CS Kagwe said.

The CS also said that a healthy diet is important in promoting physical, mental growth and development in addition to building, repairing of tissues and cells damaged by infections and injuries.