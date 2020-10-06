Concern as Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate spikes

The country Tuesday recorded a spike in Covid-19 cases after 137 people tested positive over the last 24 hours raising the national tally to 39,586.

The Ministry of Health also declared full-blown community spread with unstable positivity rates.

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman said a high positivity rate of over 10pc had been recorded from the new cases that were derived from 1,258 samples just a day after 22 cases were registered, the lowest ever since March.

Dr Aman who was speaking at Afya house during the ministry of health daily brief said eight patients had succumbed to the virus, raising the number of fatalities in the country to 743.

He attributed the drastic change in the positivity rate to the relaxation of containment measures by the President last week.

“The testing that we have so far carried out both at National and County level has shown that the positivity rate is yet to come down. In the last one week following the relaxation measures by His Excellency the President the positivity rate still remains high for our liking”.

The CAS said the low numbers being recorded should not dupe Kenyans into believing that the war against the virus is over-explaining that the trend is as a result of testing challenges occasioned by the current global shortage of testing kits.

The health ministry is also expressed concern over the re-energised political frenzy sweeping the country that could trigger a deadly second wave of the virus.

Dr Aman said political leaders were endangering the lives of Kenyans if they continue holding the political rallies in the wake of the pandemic.

“I want to caution that such a mindset will only breed complacency which would have a disastrous effect. The virus is very much in our midst with full blown community transmission. Let us not for a moment think that we have won the war”, Dr Aman warned.

“But our worry and concern is on the re-energized political frenzy sweeping the country and spearheaded by our political leaders that could roll back all the gains we have made in curtailing the spread of this disease. We are appealing to our people to make a choice between having a safe country and a second wave” he added.

He said the MOH will scale up testing in the next few days following the arrival of 150,000 new test kits, with 300,000 more expected to arrive in the country in coming days.

Targeting testing is focused on areas considered high risk and hotspots.

296 more patients have recovered from the disease raising the total number of those who have recovered from the disease to 27,331.