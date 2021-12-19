Kenya records 1,372 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced that 1,372 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 5,635 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 24.4%.

In a statement, Sunday, Kagwe said from the cases 1,260 are Kenyans while 112 are foreigners. 699 females and 673 are males. The youngest is a five-month-old child while the oldest is 90 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 263,707 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,930,320.

In terms of County distribution; Kagwe said Nairobi had recorded 836 cases, Kiambu 123, Nakuru 68, Machakos 49, Kericho 44, Kajiado 41, Uasin Gishu 37, Mombasa 35, Murang’a 18, Busia 14, Kwale 13, Kakamega 11, Siaya 11, Kisumu 9, Nyeri 9, Migori 8, West Pokot 6, Kitui 5, Tharaka Nithi 4, Narok 4, Meru 4, Embu 3, Laikipia 3, Baringo 2, Isiolo 2, Makueni 2, Nandi 2, Taita Taveta 2, Trans Nzoia 1, Bungoma 1, Mandera 1, Kilifi 1, Nyandarua 1, Kisii 1 and Homa Bay 1.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (32), 10-19 years (76), 20-29 years (404), 30-39 (448), 40-49 (205), 50-59 (120), 60 years and above (87).

Kagwe said 74 patients have recovered from the disease, 50 from various health facilities countrywide while 24 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Total recoveries now stand at 249,296 of whom 201,149 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 48,147 are from various health facilities countrywide.

” Today there is no death reported. Therefore, the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,353, ” said Kagwe.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (58), 10-19 years (39), 20-29 (144), 30-39 years (386), 40-49 years (621), 50-59 years (998), 60 years and above (3,107).

The CS said that a total of of 278 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,996 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 14 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 7 of them on ventilatory support while 7 are on supplemental oxygen.

Another 64 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 60 of them are in the general wards. Four patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

” As of December 18th 2021, a total of 8,861,039 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 5,288,176 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 3,572,863. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 56.3%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 13.1%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033,” said Kagwe

Nairobi County is in the lead with 31.6% of the population fully vaccinated followed by Nyeri at

27.5%, Laikipia 21.3% Kiambu 20.5%, Taita Taveta 16.0%, Murang’a 15.9%, Uasin Gishu at 15.4%, Kirinyaga 15.0%, Nyandarua 14.2%, Nakuru 14.1%, Kajiado 13.9%, Mombasa 13.7% and Kisumu at 13.6%.

Meanwhile Mandera County is the least with 2.7% of the Population fully vaccinated.

So far, 5,882,686 persons have received at least one dose, out of the target population of 27,246,033 (21.6%).