Kenya records 143 new Covid-19 cases as leaders are put on the spot

Kenya’s Covid-19 cases on Saturday rose to 1888 after 143 more people tested positive in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry announced.

The positive cases were from a sample pool of 2,959 people.

The total number of tests done since the virus was first reported in Kenya as at today stands at 76,962.

Out of the 143 cases reported, 110 are males while 33 are female. All cases are from Kenya.

The age groups of the positive cases range from 1 month to 88 years.

At the same time, 26 more people have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 464.

One male aged 59 years has passed on bringing the total number of fatalities to 63 people.

The distribution of the new cases by county has Nairobi with the highest number at 86 followed by Mombasa with 25, Uasin Gushu 11, Kiambu 6, Busia 3, Kwale 3, Kisii 1, Garissa 1, Kericho 1 and Makueni 1.

Kericho is the latest county to have a new case bringing the total of affected counties to 37.

In Nairobi, Makadara had 45 cases, Kibra 21, Embakasi South 6, Embakasi West 2, Kasarani 5, Westland 2, Starehe 1, Ruaraka 3, Langata 1 and Starehe one.

All the new 11 cases from Uasin Gishu were from truck drivers.

While making the announcements during the daily briefing Saturday afternoon, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said that the fight against the virus needs collective responsibility, solidarity and steadfastness as the Covid-19 cases are not going down.

CAS Aman in his address also appeared to the political leaders to lead by example and work with the people in order to achieve

intended goals.

“It is disturbing and disheartening to observe from time to time, the casual manner in which some of our political leaders practice the containment measures. As leaders, It is of critical importance that we walk the talk,” said Aman.