Kenya records 1,463 new Covid-19 cases as 498 recover

Kenya recorded 1,463 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday from a sample size of 8,976 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 126,170 from a cumulative test of 1,443,701 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 1,428 are Kenyans while 35 are foreigners with 802 being male while 661 are female.

The youngest is a three-month-old infant while the oldest is 103 years.

498 patients have recovered from the disease, 372 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 126 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 91,268.

26 patients have been reported in the last 24 hours, out of these, 3 have occurred in the last 24 hours while 24 are late death reports from facility record audits that occurred on diverse dates.

The cumulative number of fatalities in the country now stands at 2,092.

A total of 1,080 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities across the country while another 3,825 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 121 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 35 of whom are on ventilatory support and 77 on supplemental oxygen.

Nine patients are currently on observation.

A further 81 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 68 of them being admitted in the general wards. 13 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

In terms of county distribution of the cases; Nairobi has 766 new cases, Nakuru 126, Meru 83, Uasin Gishu 74, Kiambu 49, Kitui 46, Machakos 44, Kericho 30, Kisumu 28, Mombasa 27, Kajiado 22, Migori 20, Bungoma 20, Busia 19, Narok 17, Nyamira 16, Kilifi 15, Laikipia 11, Bomet 9, Garissa 7, Siaya 7, Nandi and Nyeri 5 cases each, Kisii 3, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kirinyaga, Makueni, Trans Nzoia 2 cases each while Nyandarua, Tharaka Nithi, Vihiga, Kwale, Baringo and Wajir have recorded 1 case each.