Kenya records 147 new Covid-19 cases and 138 recoveries

Kenya Covid-19 cases hit 96,139 after 147 people tested positive from a sample size of 3,043 analysed in the last 24 hours.

The new figures represent a slight increase in positivity rate that stands at 4.8pc compared to 3.4pc recorded Monday. 138 patients have recovered while one person lost the fight to the deadly virus.

The cumulative tests are now 1,038,352. From the cases, 137 are Kenyans and 10 foreigners among them 115 males and 32 females.

The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 92.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Today, 138 patients have recovered from the disease, 126 being from the Home-Based Care Program, while 12 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total recoveries now stand at 77,659” disclosed Health CS Mutahi Kagwe in a statement on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, 1 patient has succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,665. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those who have lost their loved one” he added

Nairobi county leads with 47, Mombasa 27, Makueni 14, Nakuru 12, Murang’a 12, Busia 10, Kiambu 5, Kirinyaga and, Kisii three cases each. Other counties are Kilifi, Kajiado, Kisumu, Kwale and Garissa each with two cases while Nyandarua , Machakos,Turkana and Uasin Gishu reported a case each.

In Nairobi, the 47 cases are from Lang’ata (7), Embakasi West (5), Embakasi East (4), Dagoretti North, Embakasi South, Kamukunji, Kibra and Westlands (3) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi Central, Kasarani, Makadara, Roysambu, Ruaraka and Starehe (2) cases each, Embakasi North and Mathare (1) case each.

In Mombasa, the 27 cases are from Jomvu (13), Kisauni (5), Mvita (4), Changamwe and Likoni (2) cases each, Nyali (1).

In Makueni, all the 14 cases are from Kibwezi West.

In Nakuru, the 12 cases are from Naivasha (7), Nakuru East (2), Gilgil, Nakuru West and Rongai (1) case each.

In Murang’a, the 12 cases are from Kiharu (11) and Kigumo (1). In Busia, the 10 cases are from Matayos (6) and Teso North (4).

Currently, there are 670 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 3,368 on Home Based Isolation and Care.

41 patients are in Intensive Care Unit 17 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 12 on supplemental oxygen while another two are on observation.

Another 17 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of whom 15 are in the general wards and two in the High Dependency Unit.