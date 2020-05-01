Kenya records 15 new Covid-19 cases, 6 recoveries and 4 deaths

Kenya on Friday recorded 15 new cases of Covid-19, raising the number to 411, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has said.

The new cases which range from 2-79 years of age are from 1434 samples tested across the country in the last one day.

On a sad note, four more people have succumbed to the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 21.

Eleven of the new Covid-19 cases were from Mombasa, while a second case was recorded in Wajir.

Eight of the new cases are female, while seven are male.

There are now 15 recoveries after six more people were discharged.

The CS said that in view of the increasing numbers in Mombasa, the government is now set to impose tougher measures within the county to avert the spread of the virus.

“Mombasa’s trend is now worrying, and we may have to impose tougher measures to avert the spread of the virus,” CS Kagwe said.

Kawangware has the highest number of cases in Nairobi, followed by Eastleigh with 11.

Kilimani has six cases, while Kilieleshwa has five.

In Mombasa, Mvita is a hot spot with 36 cases.

Speaking on Friday from Afya House, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe also noted that Wajir which is very close to Somalia will be up for steeper measures to ensure that cases from neighbouring Somalia do not seep into Kenya.

“Judging on the proximity of Wajir to Somalia which has over 500 cases, we are likely to close the border between Wajir and Somalia to ensure that the virus does not spread,” CS Kagwe said.

Truck drivers will also be tested in Mombasa and will also be retested after every 14 days.

“The government has heightened surveillance along the border with Tanzania following rising cases of Covid-19 in the neighbouring country,” he said.

According to the World Health Organisation, Tanzania, which neighbours Kenya to the south, on Wednesday reported 180 new cases bringing the total to 480.

Tanzania now tops the list of the six East African community nations.

So far 14 counties out of the 47 in Kenya have confirmed positive cases with Nairobi and Mombasa taking the largest chunk at 91% of all the confirmed cases.

At the same time, Kenya has recorded 150 recoveries- a 36.5% recovery rate and a fatality rate of 5.1 percent from the country’s 21 deaths.