Kenya records 15 new Covid-19 cases, no death

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced that 15 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 3,215 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 0.5%.

In a statement, Friday, Kagwe said from the cases 12 are Kenyans while 3 are foreigners. 8 females while 7 are males. The youngest is a 19- year-old while the oldest is 62 years old.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 323,760 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,596,467.

In terms of County distribution Kagwe said Nairobi had 14 cases and Garissa 1.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (0),10-19 years (1), 20-29 years (1), 30-39 (6), 40-49 (3), 50-59 (2), 60 years and above (2).

Kagwe said no patient no patient has recovered from the disease. The total recoveries remain 317,932 of whom 264,905 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,027 are from various health facilities countrywide.

“Fortunately, no patient has succumbed to the disease therefore the cumulative fatalities remain 5,649,” Kagwe said.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (62), 10-19 years (43), 20-29 (149), 30-39 years (409), 40-49 years (647), 50-59 years (1,029), 60 years and above (3,310).

The CS said that a total of 2 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 151 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. No patient is in the Intensive Care

Unit (ICU), 1 patient is on supplemental oxygen and is in the general ward. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).