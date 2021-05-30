Kenya records 162 new Covid-19 cases, 16 deaths

The Ministry of Health has on Sunday recorded 162 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 3,452 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 4.7%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 170,647 from a cumulative test of 1,809,890 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 152 are Kenyans while 10 are foreigners with 116 being male while 46 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a 17-year-old while the oldest is 70 years.

643 patients have recovered from the disease, 406 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 237 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 116,776 of which 84,832 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 31,944 are from various health facilities.

16 patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 3,157.

A total of 1,225 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 4,724 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 93 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 20 are on ventilatory support, and 56 on supplemental oxygen with 17 patients on observation.

A further 85 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 79 of them being admitted in the general wards. Six patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).