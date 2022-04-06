Covid-19: Kenya records 18 new cases, nine recoveries

Kenya recorded 18 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday from a sample size of 2,917 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 0.6%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 323,497 from a cumulative test of 3,537,473 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 14 are Kenyans while 4 are foreigners with 11 being male while seven females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a one-year-old infant while the oldest is 60 years.

Nine patients have recovered from the disease, all of them from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while. This pushes the total recoveries to 317,726 of whom 264,711 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,015 are from various health facilities countrywide.

No death has been reported during the same period. The total number of fatalities remain 5,648.

A total of 14 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 109 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

No patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) or on supplemental oxygen or in the general wards.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe , no patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

On vaccination

A total of 17,702,516 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 16,190,116 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

Another 1,228,624 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 283,776 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 11,643 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 8,514. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 30.0%.

“The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033,” said Kagwe.