Kenya records 18 new Covid-19 cases, no death

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced that 18 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 2,990 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 0.6%.

In a statement Wednesday, Kagwe said from the cases 12 are Kenyans while 6 are foreigners. 10 males and 8 females. The youngest is a 14-year#old while the oldest is 70 years old.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 323,939 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,623,557.

In terms of County distribution Kagwe said Nairobi had 14, Kiambu, Kilifi, Nakuru and Siaya 1 case each.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (2), 10-19 years (2), 20-29 years (3), 30-39 (5), 40-49 (1), 50-59 (3), 60 years and above (2).

Kagwe said 13 patients have recovered from the disease, and all of them are from the Home Based and Isolation Care.

This pushes the total recoveries to 318,110 of whom 265,082 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,028 are from various health facilities countrywide.

“Fortunately, no patient has succumbed to the disease therefore the cumulative fatalities remain 5,649,” Kagwe said.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (62), 10-19 years (43), 20-29 (149), 30-39 years (409), 40-49 years (647), 50-59 years (1,029), 60 years and above (3,310).

The CS said a total of 6 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 174 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. No patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 2 patients are on supplemental oxygen and are in the general ward. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

“ As of May 10th 2022, a total of 17,967,975 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 16,330,855 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above). Another 1,296,562 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years, 32,114 are below 15 years but above 12 years while 308,444 are booster doses. The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 8,254 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 5,512. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 30.6%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033,”Kagwe said.