Kenya records 18 new Covid-19 infections, four recoveries

18 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 4,287 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 323,237.

The positivity rate is now at 0.4% with cumulative tests so far conducted being 3,457,194.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Health, out of the new cases, 11 are foreigners and 7 are Kenyans.

“There are 11 males and 7 females with the youngest being a two year-old child while the oldest is 67 years.” Read the statement.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 11, Embu 2, Nyeri 2, Kisii, Kisumu and Mombasa 1 case each.

4 patients have recovered from Covid-19 and all of them are from the Home-Based and Isolation Care.

This pushes the total recoveries to 317,527 of whom 264,527 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,000 are from various health facilities countrywide.

No death has been reported, therefore, the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,647.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (62), 10-19 years (43), 20- 29 (149), 30-39 years (409), 40-49 years (647), 50-59 years (1,028), 60 years and above (3,309).

A total of 19 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 125 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

1 patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is on ventilatory support.

Another 4 patients are on supplemental oxygen and all of them are in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination campaign

As of March 16th 2022, a total of 17,244,756 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 7,944,436 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 7,889,066. Another 1,144,281 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 266,973 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 24,555 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 13,001.

Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 29.0%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.