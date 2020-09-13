Kenya records 188 new COVID-19 cases as 296 recover

The Ministry of Health has announced 188 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of infections to 36,157.

The new cases announced on Sunday come from a sample size of 3,092 that health officials took for testing.

From the cases, 183 are Kenyans while five are foreigners. In terms of gender, 149 are males and 39 are females.

The youngest to contract the disease is a two-year-old while the oldest is 78.

At the same time, 296 patients have recovered from the disease, 28 from the Home- Based Care Programme and 268 have been discharged from various hospitals bringing the total recoveries now stand at 23,067.

Three patients have succumbed to the disease, bringing the total fatality in the country to 622.

The distribution of cases in Counties is as follows; Mombasa 43, Turkana 29, Trans Nzoia 27, Nairobi 23, Kiambu 10, Nakuru 7, Kajiado 7, Uasin Gishu, Kilifi, Embu with 5 cases, Kisumu, Kericho,Taita Taveta 4, Kitui, Nyeri, Laikipia, Meru registered 2 cases, Narok, Machakos, Lamu, Samburu, Tharaka Nithi, Garissa and Kakamega 1 case.

The Ministry of Health has so far conducted 497, 652 tests since the first reported case in the country.