Kenya records 193 new Covid-19 cases, 11 deaths

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced that 193 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 5,207 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 3.7%

In a statement, Friday, Kagwe said from the cases, 161 are Kenyans while 32 are foreigners. 109 males and 84 are females. The youngest is a four-month-old child while the oldest is 92 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 321,111 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,211,810.

In terms of County distribution; Kagwe said Nairobi had recorded 67 cases, Kisii 41, Mombasa 12, Nakuru 11, Kiambu 10, Kericho 9, Tharaka Nithi 6, Kwale 5, Nyamira 4, Turkana 4, Kilifi 3, Siaya 3, Kisumu, Kitui, Marsabit and Murang’a 2 cases each, Bomet, Garissa, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kakamega,Machakos, Meru, Narok, Nyeri and West Pokot 1 case each.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (4),10-19 years (15), 20-29 years (18), 30-39 (38), 40-49 (35), 50-59 (18), 60 years and above (65).

Kagwe said 1,018 patients have recovered from the disease, 924 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 94 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 294,035 of whom 241,713 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 52,322 are from various health facilities countrywide.

” Unfortunately, 11 patients have succumbed to disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of December 2021 and January 2022. Therefore, this pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,578. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those who have lost their loved ones,” Kagwe said.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (61), 10-19 years (42), 20-29 (148), 30-39 years (399), 40-49 years (640), 50-59 years (1,018), 60 years and above (3,270).

The CS said that a total of 548 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,950 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 20 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and all of them are on ventilatory support.

Another 137 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 136 of them are in the general wards. One patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

” As of January 27th 2022, a total of 11,858,965 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 6,395,879 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 5,291,450. Another 40,253 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 131,383 are booster doses. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 62.5%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 19.4%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033,” Kagwe said.