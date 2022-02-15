Kenya records 20 new cases of Covid-19, no death

Kenya recorded 20 news cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday from a sample size of 5,545 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in Kenya stand at 322, 517 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3, 304,677.

The country’s positivity rate is at 0.4pc.

Of the new cases, 16 are Kenyans while 4 are foreigners with 15 being males while 5 are females.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi leads with 11 cases, Uasin Gishu 3, Nakuru 2, while Garissa, Kiambu, Machakos and Nyeri reported one case each.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 37 patients have recovered from the disease, 32 of them from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 5 are from the various health facilities across the country.

“Total recoveries now stand at 302, 866 of whom 250,079 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 52,787 are from various health facilities countrywide,” Kagwe stated

No death has been reported therefore the cumulative fatalities remain 5,632.

However, a total of 157 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 647 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Four patients are in the Intensive Care Unit(ICU), three of them on ventilatory support and one on supplemental oxygen.

Another 30 patients are on supplemental oxygen, 27 of them are in the general wards, while three patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 15, 616, 694 while the total number of people fully vaccinated during the same period stands at 68,508.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 62.9pc while the proportion of adults fully vaccinated is at 26.1pc.