Kenya records 22 new Covid-19 cases, no death

The Covid-19 positivity rate now stands at 0.8% after 22 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 2,852 tested in the last 24 hours.

Of the cases, 15 are foreigners while 7 are Kenyans, 17 males and 5 females. The youngest is a 3-year-old child while the oldest is 61 years old.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 323,868 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,613,499.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 16, Kiambu 3, Kisumu, Siaya and Turkana 1 case each.

The distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (1), 10-19 years (1), 20-29 years (4), 30-39 (9), 40-49 (3), 50-59 (2), 60 years and above (2).

9 patients have recovered from the disease, and all of them are from the Home-Based and Isolation Care.

This pushes the total recoveries to 318,064 of whom 265,036 are from the HomeBased Care and Isolation program, while 53,028 are from various health facilities countrywide.

No patient has succumbed to the disease therefore the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,649.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (62), 10-19 years (43), 20- 29 (149), 30-39 years (409), 40-49 years (647), 50-59 years (1,029), 60 years and above (3,310).

A total of 4 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 157 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

No patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 1 patient is on supplemental oxygen and is in the general ward. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination

As of May 6th 2022, a total of 17,941,170 vaccines have been administered across the country.

Of these, 16,314,417 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

Another 1,289,251 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years, 31,957 are below 15 years but above 12 years while 305,480 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 8,971 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 4,398.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 30.5%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.