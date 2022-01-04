Kenya records 2,402 new Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced that 2,402 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 10,638 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 22.6%.

In a statement, Tuesday, Kagwe said from the cases 2,098 are Kenyans while 304 are foreigners. 1,225 are males and 1,177 are females. The youngest is a two-month-old child while the oldest is 104 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 302,134 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,056,954.

In terms of County distribution; Kagwe said Nairobi had recorded 1,000 cases, Siaya 221, Uasin Gishu 160, Mombasa 108, Nakuru 97, Kiambu 89, Kakamega 84, Tharaka Nithi 83, Kajiado 52, Laikipia 50, Homa Bay 44, Makueni 42, Migori 42, Murang’a 35, Kitui 29, Machakos 29, Garissa 27, Kilifi 27, Kisumu 26, Nyeri 23, Embu 19, Baringo 19, Meru 17, Nyandarua 13, Kirinyaga 8, Isiolo 8, Bungoma 7, Bomet 6, Lamu 6, Kericho 5, Kisii 5, Turkana 4, Nandi 4, Taita Taveta 3, Marsabit 3, Trans Nzoia 3, Busia 2, Narok 1 and Kwale 1.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (92), 10-19 years (163), 20-29 years (357), 30-39 (578), 40-49 (408), 50-59 (326), 60 years and above (478).

Kagwe said 1,982 patients have recovered from the disease, 1,929 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 53 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 258,533 of whom 209,070 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 49,463 are from various health facilities countrywide.

“Sadly, 7 patients have succumbed to the disease, one of them in the last 24 hours, while the other 6 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of December 2021 and January 2022. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,401. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends that have lost their loved ones,” said Kagwe.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (1), 40-49 years (2), 50-59 years (1), 60 years and above (3).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (59), 10-19 years (39), 20-29 (145), 30-39 years (392), 40-49 years (629), 50-59 years (1,004), 60 years and above (3,133).

The CS said that a total of 1,124 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 25,631 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 50 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 22 of them on ventilatory support while 21 are on supplemental oxygen. 6 patients are under observation.

Another 306 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 280 of them are in the general wards. 26 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

“As of January 3rd 2022, a total of 10,220,981 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 5,910,320 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 4,270,594. Another 22,134 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 17,933 are booster doses. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 55.9%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 15.7%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033,” said Kagwe.

Nairobi is in the lead with 34.5% of the population fully vaccinated followed by Nyeri at 31.9%, Laikipia 25.4%, Kiambu 22.7%, Kakamega 19.8%, Taita Taveta 18.6%, Murang’a 18.1%, Uasin Gishu at 18.0%, Machakos 17.3%, Kirinyaga and Nyandarua at 17.2% respectively.