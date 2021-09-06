Kenya records 258 new Covid-19 cases as 932 patients recover

Kenya has recorded another 258 new coronavirus cases out of 3,137 samples screened in the last 24 hours. The new figures represent a positivity rate of 8.2%. In the latest statistics released by the Ministry of Health, 9 more deaths were recorded, all of them from late audits conducted in September. The death toll now stands at 4,795. Globally, over 220million cases have been reported with the number of fatalities standing at slightly over 4.5 million as par the data from Johns Hopkins University.

  

