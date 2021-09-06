Kenya records 258 new Covid-19 cases as 932 patients recover

Kenya recorded 258 new Covid-19 cases on Monday from a sample size of 3,137 tested in the last 24 hours bringing the positivity rate to 8.2%.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 240,430 from a total of 2,414,857 cumulative tests conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 241 are Kenyans while 17 are foreigners with 142 being females while 116 are males.

The youngest is a three-year-old child while the oldest is 102 years.

The distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (8), 10-19 years (19), 20-29 years (28), 30-39 (57), 40-49 (48), 50- 59 (40), 60 years and above (58).

Today 923 patients have recovered from the disease with 861 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 62 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 229,006 of whom 185,902 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 43,104 are from various health facilities.

9 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in September 2021.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,795.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (1), 30-39 years (0), 40-49 years (1), 50-59 years (0), 60 years and above (7).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (57), 10-19 years (36), 20- 29 (134), 30-39 years (356), 40-49 years (562), 50-59 years (929), 60 years and above (2,721).

A total of 1,825 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,546 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 151 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 87 of whom are on ventilatory support and 53 on supplemental oxygen. 11 patients are under observation.

Another 752 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 691 of them in general wards and 61 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 113, Nakuru 17, Murang’a 15, Bungoma 4, Embu 6, Garissa 7, Kajiado 10, Kiambu 13, Kitui 11, Wajir 10, Meru 9, Uasin Gishu 7, Tana River 5, Marsabit 4, Machakos 3, Mandera 3, Bomet 2, Laikipia 2, Baringo 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Kakamega 1, Kisii 1, Nandi 1, Nyamira 1, Nyeri 1, and Tharaka Nithi 1.

Vaccination

As of September 5th, 2021, a total of 2,870,392 vaccines were administered across the country.

Of these, the total first doses are 2,057,080 while the second doses are 813,312.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 39.5% with the majority being males at 55% while females were at 45%.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.0%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups was as follows: Aged 58 years and above 243,341, others 244,678, health workers 135,165, teachers 123,612 while security officers are at 68,684.