Kenya records 27 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 1.8pc

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate is now at 1.8 per cent after 27 cases were recorded Wednesday.

14 males and 13 females contracted the virus from a sample size of 1,486 tested in the last 24 hours. 26 of the cases are Kenyans while one is a foreigner.

The youngest is aged 19 years while the oldest is 78 years old.

Total confirmed positive cases are 338,088 with 2 cumulative tests so far conducted standing at 3,848,810.

12 patients have recovered from the disease, 11 from the Home Based and Isolation Care Program while one is from a facility countrywide.

“This pushes the total recoveries to 332,268 of whom 278,673 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,595 are from various health facilities across the country,” the Ministry of Health said

Fortunately, no fatalities were recorded during the period under review so the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,673.

27 patients are currently admitted to our health facilities, while 96 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 8 patients are on supplemental oxygen, 6 in General Wards and 2 are in the High Dependency unit.

Vaccination Campaign

As of August 23rd 2022, a total of 20,990,328 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 17,663,880 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

An additional 1,895,868 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years, 337,803 are below 15 years but above 12 years while 1,092,777 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 11,723 while the total number of people fully vaccinated over the last 24 hours stands at 4,400.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 34.4%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a

targeted population of 27,246,033 people.