Kenya records 28 new cases of Covid-19

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate stood at 0.5pc after 28 new cases were reported Wednesday.

The infections were derived from a sample size of 5,617 tested in the last 24 hours. From the cases, 19 are Kenyans while 9 are foreigners. 15 are females while 13 males.

The total confirmed positive cases are now 322,545 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3, 310,294.

In terms of distribution, Nairobi leads with 15 cases, Nakuru 5, Kiambu and Kwale 2 cases each, Makueni, Migori, Siaya and Turkana recorded a case each.

One patient succumbed to the disease, a late death reported after conducting facility audit records in February 2022 pushing cumulative fatalities to 5,633.

52 patients have recovered from the disease, 40 of them from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 12 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 302, 918 of whom 250,119 are from the Home-Based care and Isolation program, while 52,799 are from various health facilities country wide.

150 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 628 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. Four patients are in the Intensive Care Unit(ICU), three of them on ventilatory support and one on supplemental oxygen.

Another 28 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 25 of them are in the general wards, while three patients are in the High Dependency Unit(HDU).

As of February 15th 2022, a total of 15, 786,496 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 7, 553, 155 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 7,186,675.

Another 795,531 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 235,123 are boostre doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 125,082 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 62, 814.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 63.0pc. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated stands at 26.4pc.