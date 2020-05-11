Kenya records 28 new Covid-19 cases, total raises to 700

Kenya has Monday recorded 28 new cases of Covid-19, raising the number to 700.

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman said the total number of recoveries in the country now stands at 251 after 12 more patients were discharged from hospital.

On a sad note, CAS Aman announced one more death in Nairobi, raising Kenya’s total fatalities from the virus to 23.

Of the new cases, 10 are from Mombasa, nine from Kajiado, seven from Nairobi and two from Wajir.

The nine cases from Kajiado are all Kenyan truck drivers who were returning from Tanzania and tested at the Namanga border.

A total of 841 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

CAS Aman during the statement warned that the number of affected counties keeps rising and also noted the number now stands at 19 affected counties out of the 47.

“It is inevitable that this virus will spread across the entire country. As we move into the third month, let’s be each other brother’s keeper,” he said.

The CAS said the government’s priority is to limit community spread.

Aman urged Kenyans to report to nearby hospitals to make sure they are assisted before their symptoms worsen.

“We want to encourage Kenyans not to fear health facilities, they are safe. Seek the care you need,” he said.

Tourism CS Najib Balala said the Covid-19 test of businesses will be Ksh 1,000.

Balala also said that the government has waived all charged for Covid-19 inspection as well as for the compliance permit.

“It will be subsidised to support the economy. No charges for inspection as well as compliance permit. The charges are waived,” he said.

In addition, the CS said that accommodation facilities should remain closed.