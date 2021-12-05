Kenya records 29 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced that 29 people have tested positive Covid-19 from a sample size of 2,933 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 1.0%.

In a statement, Sunday, Kagwe said from the cases cases 24 are Kenyans while 5 are foreigners. 19 males and 10 are females. The youngest is a five-year-oldchild while the oldest is 75 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 255,437and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,855,761.

In terms of County distribution Kagwe said Nairobi had 19, Nakuru 3, Isiolo 2, Baringo 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Kakamega 1, Kiambu 1 and Uasin Gishu 1.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (2), 10-19 years (1), 20-29 years (2), 30-39 (11), 40-49 (5), 50-59(6), 60 years and above (2).

Kagwe said 22 patients have recovered from the disease, 13 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 9 are from various health facilities countrywide.Total recoveries now stand at 248,426 of whom 200,465 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 47,961 are from various health facilities countrywide.

“Today there is no death reported. Therefore, the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,335,” said Kagwe.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (58), 10-19 years (39), 20-29 (142), 30-39 years (386), 40-49 years (617), 50-59 years (996) 60 years and above (3,097)

The CS said a total of 185 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 807areunder the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 4 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 3of whom are on ventilatory support and 1on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 55 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 53 of them being in the general wards. Two patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

“As of December 4th 2021, a total of 7,554,149 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 4,611,958 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,942,191. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 57.3%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 10.8%,” said Kagwe