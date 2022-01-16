Kenya records 310 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths reported

The Ministry of Health has on Sunday recorded 310 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 3,961 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 7.8%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 317,634 from a cumulative test of 3,147,823 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 256 are Kenyans while 54 are foreigners with 149 being male while 161 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a four-month-old infant while the oldest is 97 years.

3,384 patients have recovered from the disease, 3,329 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 55 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 284,727 of whom 233,586 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 51,141 are from various health facilities.

No Covid-19 related deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 5,488.

A total of 1,043 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 10,664 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 53 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 51 are on ventilatory support, and two on supplemental oxygen.

A further 241 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 237 of them being admitted in the general wards. Four patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

A total of 11,082,457 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 6,198,816 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 4,763,682.

Another 30,245 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 89,714 are booster doses. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 17.5%.

“The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033,” said CS Kagwe.