Kenya records 32 new Covid-19 cases, no death

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced that people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 6,528 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 0.5%.

In a statement, Friday, Kagwe said from the cases, 24 are Kenyans while 8 are foreigners. 25 are males while 7 are females. The youngest is a twelve–year–old child while the oldest is 72 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 323,057 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,393,679.

In terms of County distribution Kagwe said Nairobi had 19 cases, Nakuru 7, Uasin Gishu

2, Garissa, Kiambu, Kisumu and Nyandarua 1 case each.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0–9 years (0), 10–19 years (1), 20–29 years (11), 30–39 (5), 40–49 (4), 50–59 (6), 60 years and above (5).

Kagwe said 28 patients have recovered from the disease, 22 from Home Based and Isolation Care while 6 are from various health facilities countrywide. This pushes the total recoveries to 303,324 of whom

250,336 are from the Home–Based Care and Isolation program, while 52,988 are from various health facilities countrywide.

” Today there is no death reported, therefore the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,640,” Kagwe said.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0–9 years (62), 10–19 years (43), 20–29 (149), 30–39 years (409), 40–49 years (644), 50–59 years (1,027), 60 years and above (3,306).

The CS said that a total of 39 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 477 are under the Home–Based Isolation and Care program. 1 patients is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is on ventilatory support.

Another 11 patients are on supplemental oxygen and all of them are in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

” As of March 3rd 2022, a total of 16,829,500 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 7,868,163 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 7,684,273. Another 1,019,325 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 257,739 are booster doses. The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 30,301 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the

last 24 hours is 23,644. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 64.0%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 28.2%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033,” said Kagwe.