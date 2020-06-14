Kenya records 3594 COVID-19 cases as 137 test positive

137 cases have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing total tally in the country to 3,594 out of 3167 samples tested.

Speaking in Othaya, Nyeri County, during the daily COVID-19 updates, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe lauded efforts by County governments in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, noting that Nyeri County had nine positive cases.

“Cutting the cycle of COVID-19 transmission, cannot be won by Government alone, without the involvement of the people. Success will depend on the level of involvement of the people,” said CS Kagwe.

Adding that, “we will continue to work with by offering support to upgrade the county human resource and equipment capacity.”

He said the health ministry has supervised the training of trainers for 8 healthcare workers per county and sensitized 1,281 other cadres of healthcare workers.

The CS raised concern over noncommunicable diseases – NDCs in the country saying they account for 1 in every three deaths recorded annually.

24% of the population have High Blood Pressure while 32,000 people die of Cancer every year in Kenya.