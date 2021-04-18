Kenya records 366 new Covid-19 cases as 18 succumb

Kenya recorded 366 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday from a sample size of 3,664 tested in the last 24 hours bringing the positivity 10.0% per cent.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 151,653 from a cumulative test of 1,603,332 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 354 are Kenyans while 12 are foreigners with 215 being male while 151 female.

The youngest is a three-month-old infant while the oldest is 86 years old.

280 patients have recovered from the disease, 207 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 73 have been discharged from various hospitals.

Total recoveries now stand at 101,642. Cumulative discharges are 73,805 from Home Based Care and Isolation while 27,837 are from various health facilities.

18 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, one having occurred in the last 24 hours, 2 on diverse dates within the last one month, while 15 are late deaths conducted from facility record audits.

This now brings the cumulative number of fatalities in the country to 2,481.

1,620 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 5,832 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 254 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 56 of whom are on ventilatory support and 155 on supplemental oxygen. 43 patients are on observation.

Another 218 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 204 of them being admitted in the general wards. 14 in the High Dependency Units (HDU).

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 177, Uasin Gishu 24, Kiambu 23, Kilifi 20, Nakuru 19, Kitui 19, Mombasa 12, Machakos 11, Busia 9, Murang’a 8, Kajiado 8, Kericho 6, Homa Bay 6, Isiolo 4, Bungoma 2, Trans Nzoia 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Nyandarua 2, Kisii 2, Meru 1, Migori 1, Nandi 1, Narok 1, Nyamira 1, Nyeri 1, Siaya 1, Vihiga 1, Embu 1 and Kakamega 1.

In terms of Sub County Distribution; the 177 cases in Nairobi are from Westlands (23), Makadara (19), Kasarani (18), Langata (17), Kibra and Roysambu (10), Embakasi Central and Kamukunji (9) cases each, Embakasi South and Ruaraka (8), Dagoretti North, Embakasi East, Embakasi West, Mathare and Starehe (7) cases each, Dagoretti South (6) and Embakasi North (5). In Uasin Gishu the 24 cases are from Kapseret (9), Ainabkoi and Kesses (5) cases each, Soy (3), Turbo (2).

In Kiambu the 23 cases are from Gatundu South, Githunguri, Juja, Kiambu Town, and Kikuyu (3) cases each, Kiambaa, Limuru, Ruiru and Thika (2) cases each. In Kilifi the 20 cases are from Magarini (19) and Malindi (1). In Nakuru the 19 cases are from Nakuru East (10), Naivasha, Nakuru North and Nakuru West (2) cases each, Molo, Njoro and Subukia (1) case each.

In Kitui the 19 cases are from Kitui Central (14) and Kitui East (5). In Mombasa the 12 cases are from Kisauni (5), Nyali (3), Changamwe, Jomvu, Likoni and Mvita (1) case each.

In Machakos, the 11 cases are from Kalama (5), Machakos (4), Athi River and Yatta (1) case each. In Busia, the 9 cases are from Matayos (6), Nambale (2), Teso North (1). In Murang’a the 8 cases are from Kiharu and Muranga South (2) cases each, Gatanga, Kandara, Kigumo and Mathioya (1) case each.

In Kajiado the 8 cases are from Kajiado North (5) and Kajiado Central (3). In Kericho, the 6 cases are from Kipkelion East (4), Kipkelion West and Sigowet/Soin (1) case each. In Homa Bay, the 6 cases are from Homabay Town (5) and Karachuonyo (1). In Isiolo, the 4 cases are from Isiolo Town.

The 2 cases in Bungoma are from Kanduyi and Tongaren (1) case each, the 2 cases in Trans Nzoia are from Cherangany and Kiminini (1) case each, the 2 cases in Elgeyo Marakwet are from Keiyo North, the 2 cases in Nyandarua are from Kinangop and the 2 cases in Kisii are from Kitutu Chache South.

The case in Meru is from Imenti North, the case in Migori is from Suna East, the case in Nandi is from Emgwen, the case in Narok is from Trans Mara, the case in Nyamira is from Borabu, the case in Nyeri is from Nyeri Central, the case in Siaya is from Gem, the case in Vihiga is from Luanda, the case in Embu is from Manyatta and the case in Kakamega is from Lugari.