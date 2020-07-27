Kenya records 440 new COVID-19 cases

440 people have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 3,197 samples tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 17,975 the number of positive cases.

The cumulative testes are now 279, 612.

In a statement Monday, CS Health Mutahi Kagwe says from the cases 437 are Kenyans while 3 are foreigners, with 286 males and 154 females.

The youngest case is a one year old infant, while the oldest is 84.

The distribution of cases by counties is as follows; Nairobi 326, Machakos 32, Kajiado 17, Kiambu 17, Uasin Gishu 13, Mombasa 10, Muranga 5, Baringo 5, Kilifi 5, Busia 2, Wajir 2, Nandi 2, Nyeri 1, Embu 1, Taita Taveta 1 and Tharaka-Nithi 1.

Baringo now becomes the 45th County to record a case.

In Nairobi, the 326 cases are in Langata (59), Embakasi East (46), Westlands (38), Embakasi West (29), Kibra (23) Dagoretti North (17) Embakasi South (16), Kasarani (16), Makadara (15), Embakasi Central (14), Embakasi North (13), Roysambu (10), Ruaraka (10), Starehe (10), Kamukunji (6), Dagoretti South (3), Mathare (1).

In Machakos the 32 cases are in Machakos Town (16), Athi River (15) and Kangundo (1).

The 17 new cases in Kajiado are in; Kajiado East (11), Kajiado North (3) and Kajiado Central (3).

In Kiambu, the 17 cases are in; Ruiru (6), Kiambu Town (5), Kiambaa (2), Thika (2), Kabete (1), and Limuru (1).

In Uasin Gishu the 13 cases are in Ainabkoi (11), Kapseret (1), and Kesses (1) while in Mombasa the 10 cases are in; Mvita (4), Jomvu (2), Nyali (2) Changamwe (1), and Likoni (1).

In Murang’a the 5 cases are in Kiharu (2), Gatanga, Maragua and Mathioya (1) case each. In Baringo all the 5 cases are in Marigat.

In Kilifi the 5 cases are in Kaloleni (4) and Rabai (1) while in Busia the 2 cases are in Matayos and Teso North.

The two cases from Wajir are in Wajir East. In Nyeri the 1 case is in Nyeri Central, in Embu the 1 case is in Mbeere North, in Nandi the 1 case is in Emgwen, in Taita Taveta the case is in Voi while in Tharaka Nithi the 1 case is in Chuka.

He noted that 90 patients have been discharged from various hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 7,833.

Five patients succumbed to the disease bringing the number of fatality to 285.