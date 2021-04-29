Kenya records 495 new Covid-19 cases as 19 succumb

The Ministry of Health has recorded 495 new covid-19 cases from a sample size of 4,929 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is now at 10.0%. From the cases 482 are Kenyans while 13 are foreigners. 297 are males and 198 are females. The youngest is a one-year-old-baby while the oldest is 96 years.

Speaking while he toured Revital Health care (EPZ) factory in Kilifi County Thursday, Health Cabinet Secretary Senator Mutahi Kagwe said total confirmed positive cases are now 158,821 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,664,435.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 92, Mombasa 50, Kericho 42, Embu 36, Uasin Gishu 22, Kisii 20, Bungoma 18, Kisumu and Nakuru 17 cases each, Nyeri 16, Busia 15, Kilifi 13, Garissa 12, Siaya 11, Kitui, Meru and Murang’a 10 cases each, Kirinyaga and Trans Nzoia 9 cases each, Nandi and Kiambu 7 cases each, Makueni and Nyandarua 6 cases each, Bomet 5, Kajiado, Nyamira and Taita Taveta 4 cases each, Laikipia, Turkana, Machakos and Migori 3 cases each, Elgeyo Marakwet, Samburu and Homa Bay 2 cases each, Kakamega, Kwale, Narok, Vihiga and West Pokot 1 case each.

The CS said 242 patients have recovered from the disease, 191 from Home Based and Isolation Care, while 51 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 108,124 of which 78,691 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 29,433 are from various health facilities.

Sadly 19 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, 13 of them occurred on diverse dates within the last one month and 6 are late death reports from facility record audits.

This now pushes cumulative fatalities to 2,707.

A total of 1,250 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,822 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 191 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 31 of whom are on ventilatory support and 129 on supplemental oxygen. 31 patients are on observation.

Another 146 patients are separately on Supplemental oxygen with 136 of them in general wards and 10 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

On vaccination the CS noted that as of April 26, 2021 Kilifi county had received 9,000 doses. By Wednesday, the County had vaccinated 5,282.

“As of today, a total of 865,897 persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide. Of these 502,893 are aged 58 years and above, Health workers, 156,344, Teachers 134,083, while Security Officers 72,581.” He said.

As of April 27, 2021, a total of 1,099,000 doses had been distributed to the regional depots countrywide leaving a balance of 21,000 doses at the Kitengela Central Vaccines.