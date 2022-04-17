Kenya records 5 new Covid-19 cases, no death

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced that five people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 1,836 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 0.3%.

In a statement, Sunday, Kagwe said from the cases 4 are Kenyans while 1 is a foreigner. 4 are males and 1 is a female. The youngest is a 14-year-old while the oldest is 50 years old.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 323,614 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,566,917.

In terms of County distribution Kagwe said Nairobi 4 cases and Nakuru 1.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (0),10-19 years (1), 20-29 years (1), 30-39 (2), 40-49 (0), 50-59 (1), 60 years and above (0).

Kagwe said no patient has recovered from the disease therefore the total recoveries remain 317,811 of whom 264,793 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,018 are from various health facilities countrywide.

“Fortunately, no patient has succumbed to the disease therefore the cumulative fatalities remain 5,649,” said Kagwe.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (62), 10-19 years (43), 20-29 (149), 30-39 years (409), 40-49 years (647), 50-59 years (1,029), 60 years and above (3,310).

The CS said that a total of 11 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 131 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. No patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) or on supplemental oxygen or in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

“As of April 16th 2022, a total of 17,813,671 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 16,292,700 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above). Another 1,229,630 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 291,341 are booster doses. The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 1,318 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 1,113. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 30.3%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033,” Kagwe said.