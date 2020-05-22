Kenya records 52 new Coronavirus cases, total rises to 1,161

Kenya’s Coronavirus cases have risen to 1,161, with 52 new cases recorded.

This is from a sample size of 2,567 tested in the last 24 hours.

Another five people have been discharged, raising the number to 380 recoveries.

Kenya has so far tested 55,074 people since the pandemic was first reported in the country.

The number of fatalities still stands at 50.

The cases are spread as follows; Nairobi 23, Mombasa 7, Busia 7, Kwale 5, Kajiado 4, Nakuru 2, Kiambu 1, Taita Taveta 1, Kilifi 1 and Trans Nzoia 1.

Out of today’s positive cases, 48 are Kenyans while two each are from Uganda and Somalia.

In terms of gender, 37 are males while 15 are females.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Friday said seven health workers have been trained in the counties.

“Today we can proudly say that over 11,000 healthcare workers across all counties have been trained,” Kagwe said.

Kagwe said the ministry will provide PPEs for use by workers, adding that Kenya will no longer import the equipment.

“Our industry is now able to make better PPEs locally. The government will also recruit 5,000 community health workers to enhance their human resource capacity,” he said.

He said the process of recruitment is ongoing.

“The Machakos County has completed this process and urging other counties to expedite the process,” he said.

Kagwe said to keep the numbers low, Kenyans must adhere to measures as directed by the government.

The ministry has also projected that the peak of infections in the country is expected to be around August and September when Kenyans are expected to see at least 200 cases recorded in a day.