Kenya records 53 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced that 53 people have tested positive for

Covid-19 from a sample size of 4,071 tested in the last 24 hours bringing the positivity rate to now 1.3%.

In a statement, Saturday, Kagwe said from the cases 49 are Kenyans while 4 are foreigners. 28 males and 25 are females. The youngest is an eight–month–old child while the oldest is 75 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 255,408 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,852,828.

In terms of County distribution; Kagwe said Nairobi had 22, Trans Nzoia 13, Nakuru 6, Kericho 4, Taita Taveta 3, Busia 1, Homa Bay 1, Kakamega 1, Kilifi 1 and Mombasa 1.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0–9 years (5), 10–19 years (3), 20–29 years (8), 30–39 (8), 40–49 (12), 50–59 (9), 60 years and above (8).

Kagwe said six patients have recovered from the disease with 5 from the Home–Based Isolation and Care program and one from health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 248,404 of whom 200,452 are from the Home–Based Care and Isolation

program, while 47,952 are from various health facilities countrywide.

“Today there is no death reported. Therefore, the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,335,” said Kagwe.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0–9 years (58), 10–19 years (39), 20–29 (142), 30–39 years (386), 40–49 years (617), 50–59 years (996), 60 years and above (3,097).

The CS said that a total of 189 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 815 are under the Home–Based Isolation and Care program. 4 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 3 of whom are on ventilatory support and 1 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 56 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 54 of them being in the general wards. Two patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

” As of December 3rd 2021, a total of 7,525,681 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 4,595,031 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,930,650. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 57.3%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 10.8%,” said Kagwe.