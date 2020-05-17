Kenya records 57 new Covid-19 cases, bringing number to 887

Kenya has recorded 57 new Covid-19 cases marking the highest single-day infections recorded so far in the country.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Government Spokesperson Col. Cyrus Oguna said 2,198 samples had been tested out of which 57 people tested positive, bringing the total number of positive cases in Kenya to 887.

Oguna said that 34 of the cases are males and 23 are females.

The youngest of the cases is two years old while the oldest is 61 years. Cumulatively, the country has so far tested 43,712 samples.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The distribution of the cases by counties is Mombasa 35, Nairobi 17, Kajiado 3, Kwale 1 and Kitui 1.

In Mombasa, the 35 cases are distributed in the following estates Mwita 22, Likoni 4, Changamwe and Nyali have 3 cases each, Kisauni has 2 cases and Eastleigh 2 cases.

Oguna added that Aga Khan Hospital, Kamulu, Dandora and Pangani have one case each.

Kwale has one case in Msambweni, Kitui has one case in Mwingi town, while the three cases in Kajiado are from Kajiado Central, two cases and Kajiado North one more case.

Meanwhile 12 individuals, all being Tanzanian truck drivers, have also tested positive for the virus.

According to the government, 11 of them tested positive at Lunga Lunga Border and one at Taveta Border and were all referred back to Tanzania.

12 patients have since been discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of people who have so far recovered from coronavirus to 313.

Patients that have succumbed to the disease remain at 50.