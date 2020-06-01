Kenya records 59 Covid-19 positive cases, total at 2,021

Kenya has Monday recorded 59 new Covid-19 cases out of a sample pool of 1,518 pushing the total number in the country to 2,021 people.

The total number of people tested cumulatively since the pandemic started now stands at 80,054.

The ages of the 59 new cases range from 10 years to 76 years. 24 are females while 35 are male.

In a statement sent to newsrooms, the Health Cabinet Secretary said the number of recoveries continues to grow to bring the total of recoveries in the country to 482 after 8 patients were discharged from hospital.

“On a sad note, we are saddened to announce the loss of 5 more patients who succumbed to the disease. This now brings the number of fatalities to 69,” CS Kagwe said.

The diseased are from Nairobi and Mombasa facilities.

The positive cases are distributed in the counties as follows, Nairobi 29, Mombasa 14, Turkana 6, Busia 4, Taita Taveta 2, Kajiado 2, Kiambu and Kilifi 1 case each.

The cases are distributed within the various sub-counties as follows; In Nairobi, Ruaraka 8, Westlands 6, Dagoretti North 4, Langata 4, Kibra 3, Embakasi East, Kasarani, Kamukunji and Makadara all have 1 case each.

in Mombasa; the 14 cases are distributed in the following estates; Mvita 6, Kisauni, Nyali, Jomvu and Changamwe 2 cases each.

In Turkana, all the six are at the Nadapal Point of entry.

The cases in Busia are from Malaba POE 3 and Alupe quarantine centre 1.

Two cases from Taita Taveta are from Mwatete. In Kajiado County, the 2 cases are from Kajiado East.

In Kiambu County, the 1 case is from Thika while Rabai in Kilifi has the 1 case.

The Health CS through the statement urged Kenyans to continue to abide by the various regulations and observe the containment measures advocated for by the Ministry of Health.

“Indeed, as Government, we want to thank Kenyans for winning several battles in this fight, but the main campaign is far from over,” he concluded.