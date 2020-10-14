Kenya records 604 new Covid-19 cases as 10 succumb

Kenya on Wednesday recorded a high of 604 Covid-19 cases with 10 more deaths sparking fears of a possible second wave.

The figures announced Tuesday by the Ministry of Health raises the country’s total number of confirmed cases of the virus to 42,541.

The latest figure is the highest since August with the country having recorded low positive cases over the last two months.

The new infections were derived from a sample size of 5,832 tested in the last 24 hours with cumulative number of Covid-19 tests conducted in the country hitting 601,623.

From the cases, 583 are Kenyans and 21 are foreigners. Those infected comprise of 400 males and 204 females with the youngest being a five-month-old infant while the oldest is aged 94 years.

88 people have recovered from the disease, 56 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 32 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 31,428 while the death toll has almost hit 800.

“Unfortunately, 10 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the fatality to 797. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones” said Health CS Mutahi Kagwe in a statement.

Nairobi leads with 125 cases, followed by Nakuru with 113, Mombasa 87, Busia 35, Uasin Gishu 33, Trans Nzoia 25, Kiambu 25, Kisii 24, Kisumu 24, Kajiado 16, Nandi 13, Kakamega 12 and Meru with 11 cases.

Turkana 4, Laikipia 3, Wajir 3, Embu 2, Kirinyaga 2, Narok 2, Marsabit 2, Taita Taveta 2, Kitui 1, Nyamira 1, Tharaka Nithi 1, Kilifi 1 and Nyandarua 1. https://t.co/gEuuudSXhc — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) October 14, 2020

The Nairobi cases are from Westlands (19), Dagoretti North (15), Lang’ata (14), Embakasi East (11), Makadara (8), Embakasi West (7), Embakasi South, Mathare and Roysambu (6) cases each, Dagoretti South, Kamukunji and Kasarani (5) cases each, Embakasi Central, Kibra and Ruaraka (4) cases each, Embakasi North and Starehe (3) cases each.

In Nakuru, the 113 cases are from Nakuru East (71), Nakuru West (29), Naivasha (6), Nakuru North (4), Rongai (2) and Gilgil (1).

In Mombasa, the 87 cases are from Mvita (36), Kisauni (20), Jomvu (12), Changamwe and Nyali (7) cases each, Likoni (5). In Busia, the 35 cases are from Teso North (24), Matayos (9) and Teso South (2).

In Uasin Gishu, the 33 cases are from Ainabkoi (22), Turbo (7), Kapseret and Kesses (2) cases each. In Trans Nzoia, the 25 cases are from Kiminini (16), Kwanza (6) and Saboti (3).

In Kiambu the 25 cases are from Thika (7), Juja and Ruiru (4) cases each, Kiambaa and Kiambu Town (3) cases each, Kikuyu (2), Kabete and Lari (1) case each.

In Kisii, the 24 cases are from Kitutu Chache South (17), Nyaribari Chache and South Mugirango (3) cases each, Bonchari (1).

In Kisumu, the 24 cases are from Kisumu Central (20) and Nyando (4).

In Kajiado, the 16 cases are from Kajiado North (14) and Kajiado Central (2). In Nandi, the 13 cases are from Chesumei (10), Nandi Hills (2) and Emgwen (1). In Kakamega, the 12 cases are from Lurambi (10), Malava and Shinyalu (1) case each.

In Meru, the 11 cases are from Imenti Central (9), Imenti North and Imenti South (1) case each.