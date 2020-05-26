Kenya records 62 new Covid-19 cases, total rises to 1,348

Kenya on Tuesday recorded 62 new cases of Covid-19, raising the country’s total number to 1,348.

Health CAS Rashid Aman in a press brief at Afya House said that the 62 cases were from 2,292 samples that were tested in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 59 are Kenyans, while three are foreigners.

Their ages of the new Covid-19 cases range from six to 64 years.

Twenty-three of the cases were from Nairobi, Mombasa (16), Kajiado (6).

On a positive note, CAS Aman said that another three patients have been discharged, bringing the total to 405.

CAS Aman reiterated the importance of giving correct information to aid contact tracing.

“We are glad, however, that the majority of people have responded to our call to come out and get tested,” he said.

The CAS, however, warned government facilities that are charging for testing, quarantine and treatment.

“The cost of testing, quarantine and treatment will be fully met by the government. Any other information relayed contrary to this is false,” he reiterated.