Kenya records 629 new Covid-19 cases as 18 succumb

Kenya has recorded 629 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 5,832 tested in the last 24 hours putting the positivity rate is at 10.8 percent.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, from the cases 612 are Kenyans while 17 are foreigners with 358 being males and 271 females.

The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 92 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 152,523 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,611,679.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (16), 10-19 years (38), 20-29 years (97), 30-39 years (126), 40-49 years (124), 50-59 years (93), 60 and above (135).

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 201, Kericho 43, Nakuru 37, Kiambu 36, Machakos 31, Uasin Gishu 30, Garissa 25, Kilifi 22, Meru, Kitui, Kisumu and Nyamira 17 cases each, Turkana 15, Mombasa 15, Siaya 13, Kirinyaga 10, Nandi, Isiolo and Kajiado 9 cases each, Bomet and Homa bay 8 cases each, Nyandarua and Taita Taveta 7 cases each, Kakamega 5, Nyeri and Laikipia 4 cases each, Makueni and Narok 3 cases each, Murang’a 2, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kisii, Kwale and Migori 1 case each.

In terms of Sub County Distribution; the 201 cases in Nairobi are from Roysambu (30), Langata (24), Westlands (19), Starehe (17), Embakasi East (16), Dagoretti North and Kasarani (12) cases each, Embakasi South (10), Embakasi North and Kamukunji (8) cases each, Embakasi West, Kibra and Ruaraka (7) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi Central, Makadara and Mathare (6) cases each.

In Kericho the 43 cases are from Ainamoi and Belgut (19) cases each, Bureti and Kipkelion East (2) cases each, Sigowet/Soin (1). In Nakuru the 37 cases are from Nakuru East (11), Naivasha (8), Gilgil (6), Nakuru East West (5), Njoro and Rongai (2) cases each, Kuresoi North, Molo and Nakuru North (1) case each.

In Kiambu the 36 cases are from Ruiru (9), Lari (6), Gatundu South and Kiambaa (4) cases each, Juja, Kabete and Kiambu Town (3) case each, Kikuyu (2), Githunguri and Thika (1) case each.

In Machakos the 31 cases are from Machakos Town (14), Athi River (7), Yatta (5), Kangundo (2), Masinga, Matungulu and Mwala (1) case each. In Uasin Gishu the 30 cases are from Turbo (9), Kesses (7), Moiben (6), Ainabkoi (5), Kapseret (2), Soy (1).

In Garissa the 25 cases are from Garissa Town (20) and Dadaab (5). In Kilifi the 22 cases are from Malindi (14), Kilifi North (5), Kilifi South (2), Kaloleni (1). In Meru the 17 cases are from Imenti North (16) and Igembe South (1).

In Kitui the 17 cases are from Kitui Central, Kitui South and Mwingi West (4) cases each, Kitui Rural (3), Kitui East and Mwingi East (1) case each. In Kisumu the 17 cases are from Kisumu Central (11), Kisumu West (3) Nyando (2), Kisumu East (1).

In Nyamira the 17 cases are from Nyamira South (12) and Nyamira North (5). In Turkana the 15 cases are from Turkana West (12) and Turkana Central (3). In Mombasa the 15 cases are from Mvita (8), Kisauni (5), Jomvu (2).

In Siaya the 13 cases are from Alego Usonga (6), Rarieda (5), Bondo and Gem (1) case each. In Kirinyaga the 10 cases are from Kirinyaga Central and Kirinyaga West (4) cases each, Kirinyaga East (2). In Nandi all the 9 cases are from Emgwen. In Isiolo the 9 cases are from Isiolo Town, while in Kajiado the 9 cases are from Kajiado North (5), Kajiado Central (2), Kajiado East and Loitokitok (1) case each.

In Bomet the 8 cases are from Bomet Central (6), Bomet East and Chepalungu (1) case each. In Homa Bay the 8 cases are from Homa Bay Town (5), Rachuonyo South (3). In Nyandarua the 7 cases are from OlKalou (4) and Kinangop (3). In Taita Taveta the 7 cases are from Voi (4), Mwatate (3). In Kakamega the 5 cases are from Malava (4), Butere (1). In Nyeri the 4 cases are from Nyeri Central (2), Mathira East and Mukurweini (1) case each. In Laikipia all the 4 cases are from Laikipia West.

In Makueni the 3 cases are from Mbooni (2) and Makueni (1) while in Narok the 3 cases are from Narok North (2), Trans Mara West (1). In Murang’a the 2 cases are from Kiharu. The case in West Pokot is from West Pokot, the case in Elgeyo Marakwet is from Keiyo North, the case in Kisii is from Kitutu Chache South, the case in Kwale is from Matuga and the case in Migori is from Rongo.

1,560 patients have recovered from the disease, 1,358 from Home Based and Isolation Care while 202 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 103,838 of which 75,650 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 28,188 are from various health facilities.

Unfortunately, 18 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours with, 2 having occurred in the last 24 hours, 8 on diverse dates within the last one month, while 8 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits. This pushes the cumulative fatalities to 2,519.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (1), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (0), 40-49 years (2), 50-59 years (2), 60 years and above (13).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (49), 10-19 years (18), 20-29 (98), 30-39 years (222), 40-49 years (338), 50-59 years (564), 60 years and above (1,230).

A total of 1,527 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,751 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

251 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 54 of whom are on ventilatory support and 155 on supplemental oxygen. 42 patients are on observation. Another 192 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 177 of them in general wards while 15 are in the High Dependency Units (HDU).

A total of 4,698 health care workers have so far contracted the virus, out of which 2,562 are females and 2,136 are males. The fatality for health care workers stands at 38.

On vaccination, he said as of Tuesday, a total of 721,509 persons have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide. Of this 409,711 are aged 58 years and above, 143,050 are Health workers, 109,593 are Teachers while 59,155 are Security Officers.

In terms of gender, men continue to exhibit a lot of enthusiasm in this exercise compared to women. 404,164 males have so far been vaccinated compared to 316,951 females.

At the county level, Nairobi has the highest number of persons vaccinated to date with 229,385 followed by Nakuru with 43,590, Uasin Gishu is third with 36,576, Kiambu is fourth at 35,711 and Nyeri is fifth with 25,977.

Vaccination numbers from the other counties is as follows: Kakamega 18,367, Murang’a 18,211, Kajiado 18,076, Kisumu 18,013, Meru 17,970, Mombasa 17,542, Nyandarua 14,657, Trans Nzoia 14,445, Laikipia 14,091, Bungoma 13,897, Machakos 13,470, Nandi 12,620, Embu 12,102, Kirinyaga 11,204, Kericho 10,970, Kitui 10,382, Homa Bay 9,942.

Others are Vihiga 8,892, Kisii 8,791, Busia 7,521, Nyamira 6,803, Baringo 6,484, Bomet 6,396, Siaya 6,239 Migori 5,798, Elgeyo Marakwet 5,751 Tharaka Nithi 5,376 Narok 4,964, Makueni 4,531, Kilifi 4,478, Samburu 2,953, West Pokot 2,953, Taita Taveta 2,784, Turkana 2,680, Kwale 2,448, Wajir 1,942, Garissa 1,805, Mandera 1,641, Isiolo 1,392, Tana River 680, Lamu 537 and Marsabit 472.