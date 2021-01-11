Kenya records 63 new Covid-19 cases as three succumb

Kenya recorded 63 new Covid-19 cases on Monday from a sample size of 2,134 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 98,334 from a cumulative test of 1,094,278 conducted since March.

According to health cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 93% of the new confirmed cases are asymptomatic.

Of the new cases, 57 are Kenyans while 6 are foreigners with 37 being male while 26 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is an eight-year old baby, while the oldest is aged 73 years.

226 patients have recovered from the disease, 221 from the Home-Based Care Program, while five have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 81,101.

Three patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,713.

A total of 687 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 2,190 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

31 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 20 are on ventilatory support, and 10 on supplemental oxygen with one patient on observation.

A further 11 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen admitted in general wards. No patient is on the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows; Nairobi 43, Kakamega 3, Makueni 3, Kilifi 3, Busia 2, Kiambu 2, Murang’a 2, Laikipia 2, Nyeri 1, Nakuru 1 and Machakos 1.