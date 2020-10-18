Kenya records 685 Covid-19 cases as second wave looms

Kenya on Sunday recorded 685 Covid-19 cases out of a sample size of 4,912 bringing the cumulative number of cases in the country to 44,881.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe in the daily brief warned that the current positivity rate in the country now stood at 13 per cent which signified a second wave of the pandemic.

CS Kagwe at the same time expressed concern over the surging coronavirus cases saying that social and political gatherings were fertile grounds for spreading the virus.

“Citizens and politicians have an equal responsibility to stop the spread of the virus. Let us take collective responsibility to stop the spread of the virus,” he said.

He, however, said that politicians should be ready to take responsibility if Kenyans start dropping down in the streets due to lack of enforcing the laid down measures in their rallies.

On testing levels, the CS said that the Ministry is directly dependent on the reagents available in the country as they continue to carry out targeted testing.

From the latest infections announced, 635 are Kenyans and 50 are foreigners. 456 are males and 229 females with the youngest being a one-year-old infant while the oldest is aged 99.

According to the Health CS, the surge is a cause for alarm because the country is recording more hospitalizations as a result.

“There are over 1,000 admissions in various health facilities across the counties with the majority originating from prisons, 28 of whom are in ICU,” he quipped.

Dr Patrick Amoth while explaining the current surge in the country said the second wave is affecting all age groups with those above 58 years having a 50 per cent chance of survival after infection.

Breaking down the 28 ICU cases, Amoth said that 10 of the patients were on ventilators, 14 were on supplementary oxygen while 4 were under observation.

On a positive note, 105 patients were discharged after full recovery bringing the total recoveries to 31,857.

Out of this, 73 are from the home-based care programme while 32 are from various health facilities across the country.

Unfortunately, 7 more patients have died in the same period bringing the total number of fatalities to 832.