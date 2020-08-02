Kenya records 690 new COVID-19 cases, 58 recoveries

690 people have tested positive for COVID-19 from a sample size of 5393 tested in the last 24 hours.

This brings the cumulative number of positive cases to 22,053 and the number of cumulative tests to 315,723.

681 of the new cases are Kenyans while 9 are foreigners aged between 6 months and 83-years-old.

58 patients have recovered from the virus, all from various hospitals bringing the cumulative number of recovered patients to 8,477.

On a sad note, 5 patients have in the last 24 hours succumbed to COVID-19 bringing the cumulative number of deaths in the country to 369 people.

The distribution of the cases by counties is as follows: Nairobi 535, Kiambu 56, Kajiado 28, Nyeri 24, Busia 9, Machakos 7, Kisumu and Nakuru 6 each, Embu and Garissa 4 each, Laikipia and Narok 3 each, Bungoma, Kwale, Meru, Mombasa and Nyandarua 1 case each.