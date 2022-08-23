Kenya records 8 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 0.8pc

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate is now at 0.8 per cent after 8 cases were recorded Tuesday.

6 males and 2 females contracted the virus from a sample size of 1,041 tested in the last 24 hours. 5 of the cases are Kenyans while 3 are foreigners.

The youngest is aged 19 years while the oldest is 78 years old.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 338,061 with 2 cumulative tests so far conducted standing at 3,837,324.

In terms of County distribution, 7 cases are from Nairobi while Nyeri has recorded 1 case.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (1), 10-19 years (1), 20-29 years (1), 30-39 (0), 40-49 (1) 50-59 (1), 60 years and above (3).

17 patients have recovered from the disease, 15 from the Home Based and Isolation Care Program while 2 are from various facilities countrywide.

“This pushes the total recoveries to 332,256 of whom 278,662 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,594 are from various health facilities across the country,” the Ministry of Health said

Fortunately, no fatalities were recorded during the period under review so the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,673.

“Cumulative deaths by age are; 0-9 years (62), 10-19 years (44), 3 20-29 (151), 30-39 years (411), 40-49 years (652), 50-59 years (1,032), 60 years and above (3,321),” the statement adds.

27 patients are currently admitted to our health facilities, while 96 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 8 patients are on supplemental oxygen, 6 in General Wards and 2 are in the HDU.