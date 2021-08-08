Kenya records 800 new Covid-19 cases, 278 recoveries

Kenya recorded 800 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday from a sample size of 6,530 tested in the last 24 hours bringing the positivity to 12.3%.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 211,828 from a total of 2,190,806 cumulative tests conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 777 are Kenyans while 23 are foreigners with 386 are females while 414 males.

The youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 98 years.

278 patients have recovered from the disease with 149 from various health facilities countrywide while 129 are from Home-Based Isolation and Care.

Total recoveries now stand at 197,307 out of which 157,978 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 39,329 are from various health facilities.

32 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in April, May June, July and August 2021.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,149.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (1), 30-39 years (1), 40-49 years (3), 50-59 years (6), 60 years and above (21).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (57), 10-19 years (31), 20- 29 (125), 30-39 years (325), 40-49 years (487), 50-59 years (822), 60 years and above (2,302).

A total of 1,719 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 7,783 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 133 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 58 of whom are on ventilatory support and 68 on supplemental oxygen. 7 patients are under observation.

Another 579 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 542 of them in general wards and 37 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 286, Mombasa 102, Kiambu 101, Kitui 41, Taita Taveta 40, Nakuru 30, Turkana 29, Kajiado 22, Muranga 21, Kilifi 18, Uasin Gishu 18, Machakos 13, Nandi 11, Garissa 10, Nyeri 9, Meru 7, Bomet 6, Embu 5, Laikipia 4, Lamu 4, Nyandarua 3, Kakamega 2, Kirinyaga 2, Kisii 2, Kwale 2, Narok 2, Siaya 2, Tana River 1, Homa Bay 1, Isiolo 1, Busia 1, Kisumu 1, Makueni 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1 and Kericho 1.

Vaccination

As of August 7th, 2021, a total of 1,800,174 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, the total first doses are 1,102,232 while the second doses are 697,942.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 63.4% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.6%.

The uptake of the second dose by priority groups is as follows: aged 58 years and above 214,473, others 205,410, health workers 120,061, teachers 101,875 while security officers are at 56,123.