Kenya records 82 more Covid-19 cases, 15 recoveries

The Ministry of Health 82 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday from a sample size of 2,197 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 3.7%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 324,768 from a cumulative test of 3,665,176 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 69 are Kenyans while 13 are foreigners with 43 being male while 39 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a three-year-old child while the oldest is 88 years.

15 patients have recovered from the disease, all of them from the Home Based and Isolation Care Program. This pushes the total recoveries to 318,461 of whom 265,430 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,031 are from various health facilities countrywide.

No patient has succumbed to the disease therefore the cumulative fatalities remain 5,651.

According to Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, four patients currently admitted in our health facilities, while 586 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

No patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), none is on supplemental oxygen and no patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).