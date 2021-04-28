Kenya records 834 new Covid-19 cases as 23 succumb

The Ministry of Health has recorded 834 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 8,498 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is now at 9.8%.

Health speaking while he visited Mwatate Sub County hospital, in Taita Taveta County, said from the cases 805 are Kenyans while 29 are foreigners. 499 are males and 335 are females.

The youngest is a 14-day-old-infant while the oldest is 100 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 158,326 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,659,506.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 246, Kericho 98, Trans Nzoia 33, Nandi, Kakamega and Kisumu 30 cases each, Kitui and Uasin Gishu 28 cases each, Kilifi 25, Nakuru 23, Mombasa and Busia 22 cases each, Kiambu 21, Machakos 19, Baringo 18, Meru and Taita Taveta 16 cases each, Kisii 15, Bomet, Migori and Siaya 13 cases each,Garissa, Bungoma and Kajiado 12 cases each, Nyandarua 6, Murang’a and Vihiga 5 cases each, Homa Bay, Turkana, Laikipia, West Pokot, Marsabit and Narok 3 cases each, Nyeri 2, Tana River, Elgeyo Marakwet and Embu 1 case each.

The CS said 579 patients have recovered from the disease, 293 from Home Based and Isolation Care, while 286 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 107,882 of which 78,500 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 29,382 are from various health facilities.

Sadly, 23 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, two of them having occurred in the last 24 hours, 15 on diverse dates within the last one month and 6 being late death reports from facility record audits. This now pushes cumulative fatalities to 2,688.

A total of 1,300 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,978 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 198 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 35 of whom are on ventilatory support and 134 on supplemental oxygen. 29 patients are on observation.

Another 177 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 170 of them in general wards and 7 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

As of today (Wednesday), a total of 853,081 persons have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide. Of these 494,278 are aged 58 years and above, Health workers, 155,294, Teachers 131,905 while Security Officers 71,604.

As of April 26, 2021, a total of 1,099,000 doses had been distributed to the regional depots countrywide leaving a balance of 21,000 doses at the Kitengela Central Vaccines stores.

The distribution is as follows: Nairobi 393,000, Eldoret 129,000, Nakuru 117,000, Kisumu 108,000, Nyeri 84,000, Kakamega 81,000, Mombasa 66,000, Military and other government ministries 57,000, Meru 39,000 and Garissa/Mandera 25,000.

Nairobi leads the top five counties that have the highest number of vaccinated persons at 261,581 followed by Nakuru with 56,712, Kiambu with 45,364, Uasin Gishu 40,739 and Nyeri with 33,233.

The Counties with lowest numbers of persons vaccinated to date include Garissa 2,016, Isiolo 1,452, Tana River 737, Lamu 661 and Marsabit 599.